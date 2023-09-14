Mekong Serenity makes APT debut in Asia

APT has welcomed that the maiden voyage of its newbuild ship on the Mekong River in Asia.

The Mekong Serenity is underway as she makes her first sailing of the luxury 15-day Vietnam & Cambodia Highlights cruise from Hanoi to Siem Reap.

Luxuriously spacious, Mekong Serenity has been custom-built for the brand, with a maximum capacity of 88 guests and some of the largest entry-level suites of any vessel cruising the Mekong River.

On this maiden voyage, guests can soak in panoramic views of the bustling life along the Mekong from the ship’s spacious Sun Deck, recharge after a day’s exploring in the Serenity Spa and Wellness Centre or take a dip in the onboard swimming pool.

Onboard dining options include the Horizon Bar & Grill, and the Indochine restaurant, which serves an authentic taste of Vietnam with a special five-course menu.

The Harmony Lounge and Bar offers nightly entertainment such as Apsara dance performances.

