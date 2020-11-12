Pavilions Hotels launches franchise model to property owners

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has launched a franchise model to hotel owners and operators.

The group aims to add to its existing portfolio of nine hotels and resorts across Asia and Europe under ownership and management.

For the launch of the new franchise model, up until January the company is waiving the initial joining fee for all new properties.

Within Asia, use of the franchise model has been limited, compared with the United States, where it is estimated that over 70 per cent of hotels are franchised, rather than under traditional hotel management agreements.

For independent hotel operators, it is becoming increasingly competitive and harder to stand out amongst the international brands.

Guests are looking more to branded properties that offer safety and known standards in the post Covid-19 world.

Key advantages for owners under the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts franchise model include that they can maintain full operational control of their property.

At the same time, the group says, owners gain immediate market presence and global distribution from the brand website and other sales channels, access to development, sales, marketing and operational support.

The Pavilions’ first franchise property joined the group earlier this year as the Pavilions El Nido Resort, on Palawan island in the Philippines.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts began 20 years ago by passionate founder and owners Gordon and Danielle Oldham.

“We are seeing a definite change in expectations from owners in Asia.

“There are many great boutique properties across the region, delivering great experiences to guests in their properties.

“However they are struggling to attract business to the property without being a known brand and seeing the high costs involved in the marketing of a stand-alone property,” said Scot Toon, the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts managing director, Asia.