First Roma Aqua to open this summer

The First Roma Aqua, the third Pavilions hotel in Rome, will open in June.

The property will be the first hotel to represent the rebranding of the group, initiated early this year.

It will be an addition to the Pavilions Arte, dedicated to art, and the Pavilions Dolce, the temple of exquisite food.

The First Roma Aqua will offer an urban resort experience to its guests.

Located in the Lungotevere, the hotel will be constructed in a spectacular 1960s building entirely equipped with bay windows allowing an incredible river view.

The Aqua will be dedicated to well-being thanks to a rooftop swimming pool with a beautiful view.