Pavilions Hotels signs new property in the Philippines

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of El Nido Beach Spa & Resort.

The 96-key pool-villa luxury resort is being developed on the white sandy beaches of El Nido on Palawan island, Philippines.

When completed, the ten-hectare beachfront estate will boast panoramic tropical ocean views; an adventure park, dive centre, waterfalls and adventure walks; Pavilions signature spa & wellness facilities; and unique dining experiences.

“The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts continues its global growth with the developers of El Nido Beach Spa & Resort.

“The new resort truly embodies our philosophy of delivering unique experiences to our guests, we’re also very excited to be the first international luxury resort brand in El Nido,” said Gordon Oldham, founder, the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

The resort will feature a luxurious mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom luxury villas, as well as 20 ‘Maldivian styled’ over-water villas – each with their own private plunge pool and direct access to the ocean where guests will be able to snorkel the house reef from their own villa.

The development is set to be built with minimal environmental impact and sustainability in mind, with opening planned for quarter one of 2022.

The resort also offers property investment opportunities with villas starting from $239,000 for a one-bedroom villa with staged payments throughout the build; buyers can expect guaranteed rental returns alongside up to four weeks’ free usage each year, as well as Pavilions Hotels & Resorts owners’ global benefits.