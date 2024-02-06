Luxury Boutique Hotel, Château De Fiac Joins the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts

Burgeoning boutique luxury hotel brand, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, has announced the addition of Occitania’s exceptional Ch’teau De Fiac to its portfolio from 1 January 2024, taking its growing European footprint to six properties across four countries and further enhancing the brand’s immersive local offerings.

Located in charming Tarn, just 24 miles from Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport, the 16-room and suite hotel is a serene haven that seamlessly blends the aristocratic and academic heritage of the estate, with the contemporary comforts and assiduous service desired by discerning travellers. Coupled with fine dining, world-class wellness experiences and local immersions, Ch’teau De Fiac by The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts offers an idyllic retreat in which to experience the best of France’s Occitania region.

Across the ch’teau’s three floors, guests will find 10 rooms and six suites, each decorated in tones that match the natural surroundings; from deep greens and rich terracottas to crisp linen whites. Sophisticated, white-tiled bathrooms featuring free-standing roll-top baths are filled with natural light, creating an elegant, fresh feel. Neutral soft furnishings are complemented by elegant decorative accents, including French portraiture and gilded fan lights, subtly recalling the generations of French nobility that called this estate home as far back as the de Montforts in the 13th century. For a truly special retreat, the Rooftop Room Suite features a private terrace from which to take in bucolic views of the surrounding fields, trees and countryside.

Encapsulating France’s culture and approach to gourmet dining, the hotel’s Renaissance restaurant focuses on experiences that all the senses can enjoy, blending the location, moment and sumptuous dishes in one seamless dining offering. Culinary artistry brings to life the flavours, ingredients and wine of the region, indulging guests with an array of seasonal dishes.

REVĪVŌ Spa at Ch’teau De Fiac by The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts

At Ch’teau De Fiac’s REVĪVŌ Spa, guests can focus on their mental and physical wellbeing as they immerse themselves in the rejuvenating facilities or choose one of the refined wellness treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complimentary use of the spa’s balneotherapy facilities allows guests to reap the healing benefits of mineral waters, whilst its Icelandic Plunge Pools, saunas and indoor and outdoor pools offer plenty of opportunities to soak away tension.

The spa offers a range of treatments including massages, facials and wraps plus a series of signature rituals inspired by the five oceans that use heat, ice and water to refresh and relax the body. Harnessing the health benefits of nature, many of the spa’s healing treatments incorporate the use of herbs, aromatic essential oils and floral extracts applied through massages, packs, wraps, water and steam therapies, as well as inhalation treatments and herbal teas.

Local Explorations

From exploring the Gaillac Wine Route, visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Albi and exploring the lively markets of the Canal du Midi Villages, to canoeing down the rivers Tarn or Agout or delving into the rich culture and museums of the Pink City, the Ch’teau de Fiac team ensures every guest can enjoy a French countryside retreat in style.

The elegant boutique hotel will enhance its offerings during 2024 with the additional of further exceptional facilities, elevated experiences and superior dining options, as well as embracing The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts’ signature Curated Journeys, helping guests discover the best of the region.

With the addition of Ch’teau De Fiac, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts now has a total of 10 owned or managed hotels and resorts in operation across Asia and Europe, with a further two in the pipeline.

Classic Rooms at Ch’teau De Fiac by The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts start from GBP475 per night based on two people sharing, inclusive of balneotherapy access, daily breakfast and taxes.

For further information please visit www.pavilionshotels.com or email [email protected].