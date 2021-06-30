Explorar Hotels & Resorts to launch in Thailand

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has launched brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts.

The first resort, Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook, will open its doors at the start of October.

The inaugural 24-key resort sits on an unspoilt stretch of private sandy beach on the peninsula of Koh Mook Island in the secluded province of Trang, Thailand.

The name, meaning ‘explore’ in Spanish, was inspired by the heritage of one of the world’s first great explorers, Christopher Colombus, who first started traversing and uncovering new lands in the 15th century.

Explorar Hotels & Resorts is aimed at the millennial traveller looking for a light-hearted space in which to socialise, make local connections, and enjoy easy, fun living whilst enjoying a meaningful experience that provides value to the community.

Focused on creating a community and engaging socially with guests and the world through the website and social media platforms, Explorar hotels’ online exchange will be an organic forum that will allow guests to interact, gather information and ask questions, from recommendations on other hotels in the group to local restaurants.

Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook will provide guests with a genuinely untouched, quintessentially Thai island paradise experience.

Bungalows and villas are located directly on the white sandy beach, with an open-air restaurant offering authentic Thai cuisine alongside creative culinary experiences.

Explorar Hotels & Resorts is looking to develop within Asia and Europe both into urban and resort’s locations and offers four innovative themes depending on the hotels’ location and unique experiences.