One&Only the Palm welcomes fresh menu of spa treatments

A haven for Arabian rituals and French beauty, Guerlain Spa at One&Only the Palm has introduced three unique treatments to its extensive selection of luxury spa experiences.

The distinctly Moorish sanctuary invites guests to indulge in age-old traditions combined with modern skincare techniques in a serene and secluded environment.

Accessed through a breath-taking courtyard, hidden by verdant foliage, stone archways and a serene water-edged walkway, Guerlain Spa at One&Only the Palm is an unmatched secluded retreat.

The spa’s highly skilled therapists are trained to deliver the best treatments to feel restored, revived, and radiant.

Offering exclusive treatments designed by the House of Guerlain for One&Only the Palm, the spa features individual suites, a couples’ suite, a private Hammam suite, a relaxation room, a private swimming pool and an inviting lounge.

The newly expanded range of Guerlain Spa treatments begins with an aesthetic massage, ‘The 8,’ which is an orchestration of Guerlain’s incredible ability to innovate while drawing from its long-standing expertise showcasing eighty years of acquired knowledge.

Designed to work on eighty muscles in the body and face, the treatment focuses on eighty targeted techniques applied to eighty pressure points.

Every movement is tailored based upon every individual’s preference to set the mind and body at ease.

Through the alternating rhythms, carefully interwoven by Guerlain Beauty Experts, guests leave feeling light, supple, relieved of stress and fully renewed with energy and self-confidence.

Guerlain Spa has introduced ‘Face Sculpt,’ a 60-minute treatment with a revolutionary lifting effect dedicated to restoring firmness, radiance, and youth to the skin for a long-lasting and visibly younger look.

Deep muscular actions shape the facial contours, emphasise the cheekbones, opens the eyes and erase wrinkles. Determining the areas requiring thorough attention, the treatment is personalised, allowing enhanced facial foundations, and restored natural glow, the quintessence of Guerlain’s facial expertise.

Inspired by India’s colourful and mysterious roads, ‘Secrets of India’ is a sensory treatment inviting guests to rediscover the Legend of Shalimar through a 60-minute voyage of well-being at Guerlain Spa.

Masterfully guided by the rhythm of music, Guerlain Beauty Experts will follow a melody specially created for this oriental journey.

This artistic and musical composition focuses on meditation, sensuality, joy, and energy to awaken senses and re-energise the body thoroughly.

One&Only the Palm took the title of World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas at the World Travel Awards, cementing a run of success for the property.