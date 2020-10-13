Dubai to welcome Palm West Beach this week

Lovers of sun and sand are preparing for an iconic new addition to the shores of Palm Jumeirah – Palm West Beach by Nakheel Malls.

Offering a range of premium licensed hotels and restaurants and sea view vistas, the destination promises to be the ultimate sunset spot in Dubai.

Opening to the public later this week, Palm West Beach will be home to the ultimate United Arab Emirates staycation the entire family can enjoy with all-day beachfront entertainment, water sports, and the best Dubai skyline views.

The walkable waterfront destination comprises 1.6 kilometres of promenade and beachfront.

Palm West Beach is pet friendly, and home to a stunning tree lined promenade, with 300 palm trees which will illuminate the walking and running trail in the evening.

Bring on the beach at a true play and stay concept destination, where visitors can enjoy round the clock fun on morning runs, lazy beachfront breakfasts, cosying up with a favourite book, building sandcastles, and picture-perfect sunsets, at Palm West Beach.

Visitors can choose from an array of water view restaurants including: the recently opened - Koko Bay, and the upcoming Jones The Grocer, Aprons and Hammers, Lucky Fish, Señor Pico, Orange Chameleon, among others.

Palm West Beach will also include eight five-star Hotels: Fairmont the Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah, Soho Palm Jumeirah, Adagio Aparthotels, Byblos, Hilton Palm Jumeirah and One Palm.

Visitors to Palm West Beach can enjoy an action-packed selection of water sports including kayaking, VR diving, stand-up paddle boarding, electric hydrofoil surfing, sea bikes, Catamarans and more.

Also, onsite will be fun and awe-inspiring beach buggies to help get around, and covered parking facilities with 500+ spaces.