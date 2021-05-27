Breaking Travel News investigates: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm opens its doors

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the debut of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Heralding the storied heritage and celebrated traditions of St. Regis, the hotel joins a dynamic global portfolio and brings the signature hallmarks of bespoke service, innovative design and exquisite experiences to the world-famous island and cosmopolitan city of Dubai.

“With its spectacular skyline, breath-taking desert landscapes, contemporary architecture, thriving culture and varied entertainment offerings, Dubai is one of the most sought-after destinations for global leisure travellers,” said Sandeep Walia, area vice president – United Arab Emirates, Marriott International.

“The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is an exquisite addition to our global portfolio and offers a century-old legacy of uncompromising refinement and bespoke service on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah.”

Designed to feature the brand’s sophisticated aesthetic, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm balances local influences with the modern glamour and visionary spirit of St. Regis.

Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accentuated with bespoke elements such as the hotel’s grand staircase, which is embellished with gold detailing that encircles an exquisite chandelier.

Inspired by the Arabian palm tree, the chandelier is gilded with shimmering crystals that gracefully illuminate the ground floor of the hotel.

The intimate lobby features plush lounge areas and a tucked-away library lit by an artful fireplace.

The corridors and gathering spaces are adorned with a thoughtfully curated art collection featuring contemporary artwork and paintings.

The 264 lavishly appointed guestrooms and 26 elegant suites offer luxuriant comfort, exceptional amenities and expansive views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm features the renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand, including St. Regis Butler Service, which allows each guest to customise their stay according to personal tastes and preferences.

The hotel is a vibrant lifestyle destination with a diverse selection of restaurants, bars and lounges.

Cordelia sets the tone for a sophisticated evening, offering a variety of flavourful cuisine, including premium cuts of meat and seafood sourced from around the world – expertly prepared and grilled to perfection.

Her by Caroline Astor offers an elegant gathering place to enjoy the brand’s signature Afternoon Tea.

The ladies-only venue is an intimate setting and features curated tea pairings and a locally inspired take on this acclaimed St. Regis ritual.

The iconic St. Regis Bar extends the legacy of the King Cole Bar at the brand’s flagship property at 55th and Fifth Ave. in New York City, where the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail was born in 1934.

Guests can enjoy the Glitzy Mary, a locally inspired take on the brand’s signature beverage, which features traditional Emirati flavours including date syrup, an aromatic bezaar spice blend, sun-dried lime and earthy saffron.

The poolside restaurant, Dip Pool Bar, with scenic views of Dubai’s skyline, is the ideal place to relax and enjoy a light meal.

Honouring a signature tradition at St. Regis properties around the world, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm marks the transition from day to evening with a celebratory sabering at dusk.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm occupies the first 18 floors of the Palm Tower, a stunning new 52-story landmark development connected to the Nakheel Mall which offers world class shopping, a variety of culinary venues and entertainment options.

Guests can also access the Palm Monorail from the mall for a scenic route to the landmarks of Palm Jumeirah.

On the 52nd floor of the tower, the View at The Palm is an exclusive observation deck that rests 240 metres above the iconic island and offers sweeping, 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline, as well as an interactive experience showcasing the history and creativity behind the island.

The hotel is also a three-minute drive to The Pointe, an iconic waterfront destination, with restaurants, shops, and the world’s largest fountain measuring 7,327 square metres.

Marwan Fadel, general manager of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, tells Breaking Travel News how the property has exceeded expectations since opening:

