Sofitel Dubai the Palm overhauls culinary team

Sofitel Dubai the Palm has named a host of new members for its culinary team as Dubai continues to lead the global tourism recovery.

The appointments include new chef de cuisines for Moana, Laguna, Hong Loong and Porterhouse Steaks and Grills, along with a new executive sous chef and a promoted executive pastry chef.

Kevin Fleming, executive chef at Sofitel the Palm, said: “Looking forward to a very busy and exciting 2022 I have handpicked the best candidates available to make an already strong culinary team even stronger.

“Each appointee will bring his own skills and abilities individually and collectively as a team we are ready to push the culinary offering in the hotel to the next level”.

Joining the culinary team as executive sous chef is Diego Solis.

He started his hospitality career 21 years ago, with his culinary career taking off when he joined Brick Hotel Brasserie (Mexico) as a sous chef in 2009, later moving to Grosvenor House Dubai as a sous chef.

He then moved to China as chef de cuisine for Hyatt Regency Dongguan and returned to the UAE in 2017 as chef de cuisine for the St. Regis Dubai, which was reflagged as Habtoor Palace.

There he was executive sous chef.

He said: “I am delighted to be a part of the Sofitel Dubai the Palm team, a brand I have always admired for excellence and luxury.

“It’s going to be an interesting journey ahead and I am really looking forward to working with the F&B team and ensuring smooth operations in the culinary departments.”

Akshay Batra will now lead and oversee the dessert and bakery division of all the restaurants and lounges including Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Manava, Moana, the World Eatery, Maui, Zoya by Maui, Olivier’s and Laguna as the executive pastry chef along with all other details when it comes to aspects of the dessert offering.

Jacob Neva Villarreal joins Sofitel Dubai the Palm as chef de cuisine for Moana Seafood Restaurant and Laguna Lounge.

In 2015, he moved to Dubai and joined Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights as chef de partie and moved on to work with several hotels including Marriott Al Jaddaf and the Oberoi Hotel Dubai before joining the culinary team at Sofitel Dubai the Palm.

At Sofitel, he will oversee the smooth running of Moana and Laguna Lounge along with all other details pertaining to the culinary department.

Chef Mustian Gadang is chef de cuisine at Hong Loong Restaurant following its reopening last December.

Gadang began working his way up the line in 2007, before honing his skills at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai and going on to work for some of the big hospitality chains in the industry.

Adnan Nadeem has been newly appointed as chef de cuisine of Porterhouse Steaks & Grills at Sofitel.

Sofitel the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Themed Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.