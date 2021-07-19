flyadeal welcomes first A320neo to fleet

flyadeal has taken delivery of a brand new A320neo, the first out of 30 to be delivered in the next three years.

The aircraft is the first out of 65 A320neo family aircraft ordered by Saudi Arabian Airline at the Paris Airshow 2019, and will join an all-Airbus fleet.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, the A320neo will offer flyadeal outstanding operational, economic and environmental performance.

The flyadeal A320neo is configured with 186 seats in a comfortable all economy class layout.

Passengers onboard the aircraft will benefit from the widest cabin of any single-aisle aircraft in the sky, as well as the latest cabin feature offering optimum passenger comfort.

The A320neo is the ideal aircraft for flyadeal to grow and expand its domestic and regional network.

Demonstrating the operational flexibility of the A320neo, the aircraft will allow the airline to efficiently enhance its operations to additional networks and foster closer links with countries across the region and beyond.

flyadeal is a low-cost Jeddah-based airline owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines.