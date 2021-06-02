Oman Air to launch Tbilisi flights this month

Oman Air has launched a seasonal service between Muscat and Tbilisi, Georgia.

The carrier will offer two weekly direct flights, on Wednesdays and Sundays, operated with Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flights will operate from June 16th until mid-September, subject to government approvals.

The Wednesday flight from Muscat will depart at 20:15 and arrive in Tbilisi at 00:15.

The flight from Tbilisi will depart Thursday at 01:15 and arrive in Muscat at 05:00.

The Sunday flight from Muscat will depart at 03:30 and arrive in Tbilisi at 07:30.

The flight from Tbilisi will depart at 08:55 and arrive in Muscat at 12:40.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in airports.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.