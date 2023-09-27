Valor Hospitality Partners signs major new MoU in Georgia

Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East, a global full-service hotel management company has signed a major new Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the owners of the Petra Sea Resort in Batumi, Georgia.

The mixed use development nestled on the Black Sea coast covers 20 hectares and will be an upscale ifestyle project comprising of branded hotels, branded serviced apartments and branded and non-branded residential units, with a wide variety of lifestyle Food and Beverage outlets, leisure and wellness facilities as well as retail spaces. Surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna the master development will offer breathtaking views of the Black Sea. Petra Sea Resort is just 29 km from Batumi airport and 15km from the center of Batumi, the vibrant capital of the Adjara region.



In the first of its kind agreement in Georgia, Valor Hospitality Partners will be involved with overall development, resort management and facilities management for the entire project to include over 30-40 F&B outlets ranging from small cozy cafes to international franchise brands, 2 lifestyle Beach Clubs which will redefine luxury living, retail spaces that will focus on ensuring a blend of local and regional comfort names, global brands, anchor stores, options to support community living including areas and activities focused for all audiences, whether adults only, families, teenagers or younger explorers.

Diversified wellness and fitness facilities will offer state of the art options offering globally branded programmes alongside Yoga, Pilates and other holistic trainings. Yacht mooring facilities will ensure seaside living is optimized.

The MoU aims for Valor Hospitality to be the exclusive operating company for all hospitality assets amounting to 1750+ keys that will include two international branded resorts, branded serviced residences and extended stay apartments. Valor will also offer a full range of facilities management services to the entire development beyond hospitality assets.

The Petra Sea Resort is the first master-planned mixed-use development of this scale, which includes 2 branded hotels and residential units of 3 different international brands. Batumi is growing rapidly, supporting overall tourism development in Georgia and continues to receive high levels of interest for the Arabian Gulf region, with flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, abu Dhabi and Dubai arriving regularly to the city.

“Valor Hospitality has long pursued opportunities in the Central Asia region , and we are thrilled to be expanding beyond our projects in Uzbekistan to now include Georgia,” said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner for Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East & CIS. “With the nature and size of this development, we’ll be opening an office in Georgia to ensure that our full service package is available through our trusted and highly experienced partners and team on the ground. The local team is strongly supported across specialist areas like Restaurants & Bars, Sales, Marketing, Revenue Management, Distribution, Customer Experience, Sustainability, PR, and specialist operations from our team based in Dubai, UAE” added Bergue. “It’s a great opportunity to encourage local owners, developers and investors to reach out to us and see how we could further energise the hospitality landscape” concluded Bergue.

Tinatin Klandarishvili, from Petra Sea Resort LLC said “With this project, Adjara is going to experience a massive expansion as a travel destination in services and opportunities, and we’re incredibly proud of the vision this development will realise for the Adjara region. Having worked for many months to research and review how Valor Hospitality Partners undertake and operate their projects, we are excited to partner with Valor on this ground breaking project that will transform and revitalise Batumi.”

