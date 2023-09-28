Batumi welcomes travel leaders for WTA 30th anniversary Europe Gala Ceremony

Europe’s new tourism hotspot, Batumi, Georgia is making final preparations as it steps to host the landmark 30th anniversary World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2023. The magnificent city is welcoming the leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent for a three-day itinerary, uncovering why it is Europe’s most exciting emerging destination. This takes in key tourist and heritage sites, and culminates in the red-carpet WTA Europe Gala Ceremony 2023 on 29 September.

The evening will mark the third leg of WTA’s landmark 30th anniversary celebrations of rewarding and acknowledging travel excellence. Categories cover the entire spectrum of the industry, ranging from hotels and resorts to airlines and tour operators.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “One of the rising stars of tourism, Batumi is a fascinating destination that everyone should visit. I am delighted that this magnificent city, with its many new experiences and opportunities, will form a crucial part of our special 30th anniversary Grand Tour. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across Europe for what promises to be an historic event that will last long in everyone’s memory.”

Capital of the Autonomous Republic of Ajara, Batumi enjoys an enviable all-season climate on the shores of the Black Sea, with a backdrop of the incredible snow-capped Ajara Mountains.

Tornike Rijvadze, Chairman, Government of Ajara Autonomous Republic, says: “We are honoured to host the 30th anniversary of World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony, in Batumi, Georgia. It is a privilege to welcome tourism leaders from around the world. We are proud to have you here with us, grateful for the opportunity of building together a greater future for our tourism industry and delighted to share with you the very best of Georgian hospitality.”

ADVERTISEMENT