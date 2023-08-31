Batumi and World Travel Awards reveal itinerary for Europe Gala Ceremony 2023

Europe’s new tourism hotspot, Batumi, Georgia and World Travel Awards (WTA) have unveiled details of the landmark 30th anniversary Europe Gala Ceremony 2023. The magnificent city will host the leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent for a three-day itinerary, culminating in the red-carpet banquet reception on 29 September.

The complimentary business and social itinerary will enable World Travel Awards 2023 winners to discover Europe’s most exciting emerging city destination. Highlights include a VIP invitation to Batumi International Travel Forum, a gourmet welcome dinner and concert, plus a choice of unforgettable sight-seeing trips.

Capital of the autonomous Ajara region, Batumi enjoys an enviable all-season climate on the shores of the Black Sea, with a backdrop of the magnificent snow-capped Ajara Mountains.

A multitude of flights to Batumi, as well as neighbouring travel hubs, from airports across Europe are available. There will a special WTA fast-track gate on arrival and complimentary both way airport transfers for all guests from the main Georgian international airports. Five luxury partner hotels are offering exceptional rates for all WTA winners. Single rooms with breakfast for US$100 a night (US$120 for doubles), typically one third of the usual rate. Visit WTA’s website for travel and accommodation details.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “One of the rising stars of tourism, Batumi is a fascinating destination that everyone should visit. The three-day itinerary will give our WTA winners an excellent opportunity to discover this magnificent city, and its many new experiences and opportunities. I am delighted Batumi will form a crucial part of our special 30th anniversary Grand Tour. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across Europe for what promises to be an historic event that will last long in everyone’s memory.”

Tornike Rijvadze, Chairman, Government of Ajara Autonomous Republic, says: “We are honoured to host the 30th anniversary of World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony, in Batumi, Georgia. It is a privilege to welcome tourism leaders from around the world. We are proud to have you here with us, grateful for the opportunity of building together a greater future for our tourism industry and delighted to share with you the very best of Georgian hospitality.”

Itinerary

Visit Batumi and World Travel Awards have organised an exciting and complimentary social, business and sightseeing itinerary exclusively for WTA 2023 winners. Each aspect of the menu is optional and complimentary.

28 September

10:00-15:00 VIP invitation to Batumi International Tourism Forum with networking lunch.

16:00-19:00 Sightseeing tour of choice.

Option 1: Batumi City Tour.

Option 2: Batumi Botanical Garden and Petra Fortress.

20:00 Gourmet Welcome Dinner and musical concert.

29 September

11:00 - 16:00 Sightseeing tour of choice both with complimentary lunch.

Option 1: Gonio Fortress.

Option 2: Batumi Botanical Garden and Petra Fortress.

19:00 WTA Europe Gala Ceremony 2023!

30 September

11:00 - 17:00 Sightseeing tour of choice.

Option 1: Wine Tour with traditional Georgian cuisine.

Option 2: Hiking Tour in Mtirala National Park.

Tour Choices

Batumi City Tour: admire striking Alphabet Tower, wander through lush Batumi Boulevard, and soak in the Black Sea panoramas. Uncover the perfect blend of modernity and Georgian warmth in this unforgettable coastal gem.

Batumi Botanical Garden: discover the enchanting Batumi Botanical Garden. Spread across 111 hectares, it offers a stunning variety of flora from around the world. Wander through themed sections and soak up the panoramic views of the Black Sea.

Petra Fortress: explore the historic Petra Fortress overlooking the Black Sea in Batumi. Dating back to the Roman era, this archaeological marvel offers panoramic vistas and a journey through time. Uncover ancient secrets while enjoying the coastal beauty.

Gonio Fortress: Experience history at Gonio Fortress near Batumi. With origins tracing back to ancient times, this fortress boasts Roman and Byzantine influences. Explore its intriguing past, take in the sea views, and imagine the stories that have unfolded within its walls.

Wine Tour: Embark on an unforgettable wine tour at Ajarian Wine House in Georgia. Wander through picturesque vineyards, learn about the art of Qvevri winemaking, and uncover the rich history of Georgian viticulture.

Hiking Tour in Mtirala National Park: Embark on an exhilarating hiking tour in Georgia’s Mtirala National Park. Trek through lush forests, witness diverse wildlife, and breathe in the crisp mountain air. Discover hidden waterfalls and relish stunning panoramic views from the trails.