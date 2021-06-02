Tunisia removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travellers

Officials in Tunisian have confirmed the lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions for some travellers.

Fully-vaccinated travellers, or those who have tested positive for Covid-19 at least six weeks before their departure date, will no longer need to quarantine or provide a negative PCR test result.

Vaccinated British travellers must show official evidence from the NHS that they have received both jabs.

Meanwhile, those who had tested positive must submit a medical certificate granted by the relevant health authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

All other travellers aged over 12 must present a negative PCR test, taken 72 hours before travelling to Tunisia and self-isolate for seven days.

However, if they are part of an organised trip, they are exempt from self-isolating.

Travellers must remain in their group, using pre-booked transport and accommodation, and comply with official Covid-19 protocols.

Rapid tests will still be conducted upon arrival and those with positive results will be required to quarantine in dedicated centres.

The news rules come into effect this week.