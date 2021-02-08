Oman Air confirms two new appointments

Oman Air has confirmed the appointment of Madina Al Balushi as country manager for Bahrain, while Najma Al Naamani has been appointed sales manager in Sri Lanka.

Both will represent Oman Air in their respective markets after gaining wide experience in commercial division.

The two stations have been served by Oman Air since 16 and 11 years, respectively.

Oman Air chief executive, Abdulaziz Al Raisi, commented: “Oman Air is proud that it remains a leader in the Omanisation programme, and is recognised as one of the leading companies in the sultanate offering women a safe and supportive work environment.

“Omani women comprise a vital and increasing proportion of our workforce.

“They are represented at almost all levels in the company, furthermore they continue to make important contributions to the ongoing success of Oman Air.