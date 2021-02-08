New sales agent for Swan Hellenic in Scandinavia

Swan Hellenic has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Nordic Cruise GSA (NCG), to provide a direct presence in Scandinavia and Iceland.

NCG founder and chief executive, Jesper Boas Smith, has over 26 years’ experience across the travel sector.

The partnership is a strategic agreement in line with Swan Hellenic’s long-term “vision and global strategic positioning and distribution model”.

Boas Smith, remarked: “We are honoured to represent Swan Hellenic Cruises in Scandinavia and the Nordic Territories.

“We look forward to being a part of the Swan Hellenic family and making sure Swan Hellenic becomes a well-known, high-end brand within expedition cruising in the Nordic Area.”

Swan Hellenic is preparing to relaunch later this year.

Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic chief executive, commented: “We’re truly delighted to have Jesper and his agent network on board, believing strongly in the immense potential of the Scandinavian market both now and above all in the future.

“It was essential for us to have a truly capable expert partner based in Copenhagen the hub of Great North.”