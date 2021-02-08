New leadership role for Hitchins at London Biggin Hill

London Biggin Hill has appointed Colin Hitchins to the role of head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability.

Formerly the community engagement manager at the airport, Hitchins’ role has evolved to encompass all aspects of CSR and sustainability.

David Winstanley, chief executive, London Biggin Hill Airport, said: “Colin’s experience in our community is unparalleled and I am delighted to appoint him to this role to ensure we continue to develop our aviation ecosystem in an environmentally sustainable way.

“As a first step, we have created and signed London Biggin Hill Airport’s Sustainability Statement - a commitment to achieving carbon neutral status by 2029, in accordance with the Airports Council International’s (ACI’s) Carbon Accreditation scheme.

“This is an ambitious target and one we are fully dedicated to.”

Hitchins said he was pleased to accept the role.

He added: “Joining the ACI’s ACA scheme aligns with our vision for a sustainable future for London Biggin Hill Airport, of which our local community is a vital part.

“As such, we are introducing four new pillars that underpin all our CSR and sustainability activity.”