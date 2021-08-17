Oman Air boosts flights to Salalah for Khareef season

Oman Air is increasing weekly flight frequencies from Muscat to Salalah in response to demand for travel during the Khareef season.

An average of 41 weekly flights will be offered in each direction during August, up from 18 last month.

Both Muscat-to-Salalah and Salalah-to-Muscat reached a total of 41 weekly flights and 7,820 weekly seats each way, for a grand total of 82 weekly flights and 15,640 weekly seats.

The extra flights reflect the popularity of the beach destination as a leading domestic destination during Khareef (monsoon) season, a time of year when the region is bathed in an abundance of rain, lush greenery and cool air.

Adil Al Zadjali, Oman Air country manager for Oman, said: “Salalah remains an extremely popular domestic destination and our commitment at Oman Air is to provide travel flexibility for our valued guests with the convenience of extra flights when needed.

“Khareef season - and all the visual splendour it offers - transforms Muscat to Salalah into one of our busiest routes.

“By progressively introducing 23 additional weekly flights in each direction, visitors to the region have been able to book their seats with full confidence.

“As domestic travel rebounds, our aim now is to develop a revised flight schedule that lets us maintain exceptional year-round frequencies to Salalah.”

In July this year, Oman Air scheduled its Boeing 787 Dreamliner with three-class configuration on flights between Muscat and Salalah, featuring award-winning economy and business class cabins and luxuriously appointed first class suites.