Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai to open in October

Centara Hotels & Resorts is preparing to launch Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai on the Deira in October.

The beachfront family resort is a joint venture with United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) master developer Nakheel.

It is seen as part of an expansion plan into the Middle Eastern hospitality sector for Thailand-based Centara.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai will be the first property under the brand in the UAE, and the third Centara Mirage address in the world after Thailand and Vietnam.

Inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures, the waterfront hotel offers a choice of 607 guest rooms and suites, each with a balcony from which to enjoy city or sea views.

The themed destination resort is an entertainment wonderland for guests of all ages, and features a water park with lazy river, beachfront swimming pool and other family friendly facilities.

These include a Mirage Family Lounge for club level guests, dedicated kids’ spa, outdoor playground and three Kids’ Clubs.

Guests enjoy a choice of nine dining experiences, including a rooftop shisha lounge and a beach club, as well as a fitness centre, water sports facilities and prayer rooms.

The Centara Mirage themed family resort concept was first introduced in Thailand with the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, which opened in 2009.