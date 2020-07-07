Air Canada returns to Ireland for first time

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights from Ireland.

The carrier will initially offer a three-times weekly non-stop service between Dublin and its Toronto hub.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will also carry a range of commodities, including general cargo and temperature-controlled goods, machinery and industrial parts, aircraft spares, e-commerce products, as well as pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, manufactured by both Irish and Ireland-based multinational companies.

The outbound service from Dublin to Toronto will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the return service from Toronto to Dublin on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.