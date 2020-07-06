Treats from Tuscany

One of my happiest memories is from a vacation in Italy a few years ago. I spent two weeks traveling through the Tuscan countryside on a Vespa, stopping off in village coffee shops each day. I was living the dream, Italian style. Although I’ve forgotten the names of most of the villages I traveled through, I will never forget the anise biscotti I had in one of the cafés on the route! It was delicious, with just a hint of anise flavor. I have been trying to recreate it in my kitchen at home ever since.

I was intrigued when I saw a recipe called Anisette Toast Biscotti on the cook.me website. As I read through the recipe, it sounded just like that memorable biscotti I ate on my travels through Tuscany. I had to try it!

I gathered the ingredients required as outlined in the cook.me recipe: flour, salt, butter, sugar, eggs and anise extract. I turned on some music in my kitchen and set about making the biscotti dough which I then divided into two slabs and baked for the first time. A characteristic of Italian biscotti is that they are cooked twice. Once the dough has been cooked the first time, leave it to cool before cutting each slab into ¾ inch thick slices. The slices are then baked for a second time to give the biscotti their signature crunch.

And I am happy to report that these biscotti were perfect! They are reminiscent of the biscuits I ate on that wonderful Italian vacation. I am so grateful to cook.me for providing the recipe that brings back all those happy memories. The step by step instructions with photographs meant that I had a clear idea what I needed to do at each stage of the process! Perfect for an inexperienced cook like me!

Source: https://cook.me/recipe/anisette-toast-biscotti/