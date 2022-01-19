Nobu Hotels to open in Santorini in the spring

Nobu Hospitality has confirmed it first hotel and restaurant in Greece, the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini.

The property is scheduled to open in the spring.

Situated on the north-east coast, the boutique hotel houses a signature Nobu Restaurant, full-service spa, fitness facility, dual-level infinity pool and five luxurious pool villas.

Also included are panoramic views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its unique clifftop location in Imerovigli.

Just a ten-minute drive to the charming coastal town of Oia and 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport, the hotel is well-positioned along the famed Oia-Fira hiking trail that runs between Oia and Fira.

Nobu Hospitality has entered a long-term management agreement with MonteRock International (MRI), a group with over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries.

Trevor Horwell, chief executive of Nobu Hospitality, commented: “We are very excited to be coming to Santorini and to work with the local community on this exciting project.

“Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky.

“We look forward to inviting locals and international travellers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination.”