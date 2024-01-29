Air Arabia launches services to Athens

Air Arabia has launched its newest route connecting Sharjah with Athens, the capital of Greece

The new route will commence on June 28th, 2024 with four flights a week.

Adel Al Ali, Group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to announce the start of our non-stop service connecting Sharjah with Athens, a city known for its rich history, culture and business opportunities. The launch of Air Arabia’s flights to Athens reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with seamless connectivity between the two cities while offering an accessible and affordable travel options. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the ancient city of Athens.”