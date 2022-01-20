Turkish Airlines adds two routes out of Manchester

Turkish Airlines will be operating direct daily flights from Manchester to Antalya starting from April 1st.

A new daily route to Dalaman will start the following day.

Resting on the famous Turquoise Coast, Antalya and Dalaman are outstanding resorts that mix Mediterranean fishing villages with natural wonders.

Antalya is characterised by its sandy sweeps of shore that are embraced by a coastline touched by jade waters.

Turkish Airlines has a history of supporting golf in the region.

Osman Battal , Turkish Airlines director in Manchester, said: “With this new route, we are able to respond to our passengers’ demand.

“They can easily and directly reach the unique holiday destinations of Turkey.

“Whether holiday makers or golfing enthusiasts, we are keen to provide all our passengers with unforgettable times with Turkish Airlines.”

Turkish Airlines services five UK airports including London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, said: “It’s great to see Turkish Airlines announce new direct routes from Manchester Airport to two of our most popular holiday destinations in Turkey.

“With a host of airport safety measures in place since the start of the pandemic, the security of all our passengers and staff continues to be our number one priority, as we connect people across the globe.”