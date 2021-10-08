Harlem Globetrotters expected at Dubai Expo 2020

Brilliant ball skills will energise the crowds when legendary American exhibition basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour makes a pivotal stop at Expo 2020 Dubai for two games.

The team will be in town on October 29-30.

Taking place at the multi-purpose sports court and Aussie Park at Expo’s Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub, the high-energy basketball games will wow spectators as the players race and ricochet through their routines of flamboyant ball handling and basket shooting.

Partnering with the USA Pavilion, the Harlem Globetrotters will be involved in a range of activities and activations, including working with the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to help launch the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Expo 2020.

There will also be player walk-arounds and autograph sessions; a Music in the Gardens performance; a tricks and demonstration session; activities with junior players and people of determination; and the iconic Harlem Globetrotters show.

Ahead of their appearance in Dubai, the Harlem Globetrotters said: “We cannot wait to bring our special brand of family entertainment to the Expo 2020 site.

“Basketball is a game that unites all players and all fans, and Expo 2020’s emphasis on openness, inclusivity, connectivity and opportunities for all are perfectly aligned with those of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“Our games will fire the imaginations of all our spectators – and we’re especially excited to bring smiles to the faces of our younger fans.”

An extraordinary franchise and American institution, the Globetrotters have a backstory almost as riveting as their on-court antics.

Rising from backwoods obscurity during the unforgiving years of the Great Depression, they slam-dunked their way to become the finest basketball team in the country and, by the early 1950s, the most popular sports franchise in the world.

Overcoming struggles against racism and segregation, and pulling themselves out from the brink of bankruptcy in the early 1990s, the team were revived under former player – and current chairman and owner – Mannie Jackson.

Today, the Globetrotters continue to heighten the sport’s popularity worldwide with their basketball wizardry, show-stopping moves and jaw-dropping swag.