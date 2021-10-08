Majestic Princess returns to service in Los Angeles

Princess Cruises has celebrated the arrival and return to service of Majestic Princess at the Port of Los Angeles.

Princess Cruises and the Port of Los Angeles highlighted the positive multi-dimensional impact cruising has on Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

Every cruise ship visit infuses more than $1 million into the local economy.

Princess Cruises president, Jan Swartz, and port executive director, Gene Seroka, celebrated the maiden call of Majestic Princess to the Port of Los Angeles.

“We are pleased to welcome guests aboard Majestic Princess today and celebrate the ship’s maiden voyage from the West Coast,” said Swartz.

“We have we been sailing out of Los Angeles since our cruise line first began in 1965, and our guests and crew are helping the City of Angels generate substantial revenue for local businesses with our west coast cruises homeporting from here year over year.”

Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line and leader on the west coast, sails more frequently than any other cruise line in this region, contributing $594 million to the Los Angeles economy in 2019.

Over the past decade, Princess had more than 700 ship visits in Los Angeles—the most of any line.

“Our popularity as a leading west coast cruise port is directly connected to the longstanding partnership, we have had with Princess Cruises,” said Seroka.

Majestic Princess just completed a partial summer season in Alaska and is scheduled to depart from the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on 14 roundtrip departures through the end of the year.