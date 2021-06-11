New luxury collection from Delphina hotels & resorts

Delphina hotels & resorts has launched a new high-end selection of accommodations as the company prepares for the resumption of tourism.

Included in over €15 million of investments planned for 2021, the company is launching a new catalogue - Our best Suites & Villas.

Prestigious suites and villas of large sizes, often with private swimming pools and breath-taking sea views, or just a few steps from the beach, are on offer to experience the unique nature of northern Sardinia in total freedom.

There is also a chance to discover the beauty of the surroundings, panoramic flights and helicopter transfers to reach the five-star resorts.

The old sailing ship Pulcinella sails among the islands of the La Maddalena Archipelago, as well as exclusive charter boats with a skipper to enjoy the sea.

In addition, sport fishing trips and expert guides in archaeology, food and wine and traditions to go through the streets of the interior of Gallura.

“We are confident in the resumption of international tourism.

“There seems to be a good flow of bookings with important feedback in the Italian market for the five-star offer.

“Positive signs also for the connected industries,” said Francesco Muntoni, founder and president of Delphina hotels & resorts.

Muntoni added he looks with optimism to the 2021 season and presents the hospitality for the high-end segment Delphina hotels & resorts, the holiday specialist in northern Sardinia.

Delphina responds to market demand with its twelve four- and five-star hotels, exclusive residences, spas and villas immersed in green Mediterranean gardens facing the sea between the Costa Smeralda, the La Maddalena Archipelago and the Gulf of Asinara, a unique offer of its kind in Italy.

“There is a great desire for Italy and a five-star Sardinia,” continues Muntoni.

“There seems to be a good flow of bookings, with important feedback from the high-end segment looking for privacy and more exclusive services.

“The last few weeks have also seen the restart of the world of travel agencies and tour operators.

“An important finding for us, but above all for the direct and indirect industries that revolves around the high-end market as evidenced by the study presented at the end of May by Altagamma, according to which the traveller who stays in excellent facilities spends nine times more than the average.”

Delphina hotels & resorts was recognised as Italy’s Leading Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards last year.