Air Canada extends refund window

Air Canada has announced a 30-day extension of its Covid-19 refund policy.

The policy allows eligible customers who purchased a non-refundable ticket before April 13th this year for travel on or after February 1st last year, but who did not fly for any reason, to submit their request for a refund online or with their travel agent.

“The number of customers who have requested a refund is lower than anticipated and most have kept their travel credit, Air Canada Travel Voucher or Aeroplan points, which we are pleased to see as it is an indication, they plan on travelling in the future.

“We also take this as a vote of confidence from our customers that they intend to fly with us on their next trip, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back onboard,” said Lucie Guillemette, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Air Canada.

“For customers who want a refund, our employees have been working very hard to process requests as quickly as possible and will continue to do so, including in collaboration with our travel agency partners.

“We have in place an easy online refund process and we have also reached out to customers directly to advise them of their options.

“Still, given only approximately 40 per cent of eligible customers have requested a refund, we are extending the initial deadline for requests.”

The Covid-19 refund policy covers tickets and Air Canada Vacations packages purchased for flights cancelled either by the airline or by the customer for any reason was initially due to expire June 12th.