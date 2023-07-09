NATURE TAKES CENTRE STAGE THIS SUMMER AT THE HOTEL DE RUSSIE, ROME

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel, is delighted to announce the opening of its summer 2023 season, focusing on the celebration of nature and its profound benefits for the mind and body.

Immerse yourself in a fully-rounded sensorial experience, where the historic garden, the Galleria, the De Russie Spa, and the Stravinskij Bar come together harmoniously.

At the heart of Hotel de Russie lies the magnificent historic garden, designed by Giuseppe Valadier in the 19th century. This lush floral oasis in the center of Rome, offers a captivating setting for guests to indulge in. From June 14th to September 14th, 2023, the hotel will host the “Beyond Nature” exhibition by renowned artist Jeff Robb in collaboration with the Cris Contini Contemporary gallery. Robb’s three-dimensional floral artworks, inspired by the luxuriant natural environment of the Secret Garden, adorn the hotel, enveloping guests in a vibrant tapestry of colors. The captivating Art and Nature Pathway leads to the lush gardens, culminating in the mesmerizing “Affinity2022” sculpture—a mirrored stainless steel representation of a female form, reflecting the enchanting Piazzetta Valadier.

At the Stravinskij Bar, savour the exclusive “Beyond Nature” cocktail, expertly crafted in honor of the exhibition, featuring cold-pressed dried jasmine petals, hints of lemon and lime, a splash of agave syrup, essence of lychee, and vodka—an exquisite interpretation of the exhibition’s central theme.

In addition to the exploration of nature and art, the De Russie Spa presents the Summer Rituals. These wellness treatments, incorporating aromatherapy and floritherapy, aim to regenerate and invigorate the body and mind. The Harmony Ritual amplifies positive energy through the carefully selected properties of bergamot, ylang-ylang, incense, orange, palmarosa, lavender, and Atlas cedar, promoting kindness, affability, and serenity while counteracting negative influences such as irritability, dissatisfaction, and tension. Alternatively, indulge in the Summer Garden Massage Ritual, a refreshing treatment that revitalizes the body, harnessing the potent properties of rosemary, peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender. This invigorating experience will help you embrace the Roman summer with a sense of lightness and energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay at Hotel de Russie for an enchanting summer season where nature, art, and wellness intertwine to provide a truly transformative and unforgettable experience.

Book your summer stay with Rocco Forte’s exclusive Forte Escapes offer and receive 15% off when you stay for 3 nights or more, as well as complimentary daily breakfast