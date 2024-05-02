Ethiopian Airlines and AFI KLM E&M entered into an agreement for Component Support for 777 fleet

Ethiopian Airlines Group, one of the fastest growing global airlines brands, and AFI KLM E&M, a major player in aircraft maintenance and repair services, entered into an agreement for Component Support for Boeing 777 fleet.

As per the program, AFI KLM E&M has started a component support program for Ethiopian Airlines’ entire 777 fleet, which includes up to 25 aircraft. The agreement was confirmed by AFI KLM E&M and Ethiopian Airlines during the MRO Africa 2024 in Addis Ababa.

Under the agreement, AFI KLM E&M will provide Ethiopian Airlines with comprehensive coverage of all major components, including rotable spares and component repairs support for Ethiopian 777 fleet, which includes the 777-200LR, 777-300ER, and 777F. With this program in place, Ethiopian Airlines can focus on providing its customers with safe and reliable air travel, while reducing its maintenance costs and improving its operational efficiency.

Regarding the signing Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are delighted to have signed this component support program for our 777 fleet with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance. This collaboration ensures adherence to the utmost safety and reliability standards for our clientele. We are dedicated to enhancing global aviation safety, efficiency and sustainable global aviation ecosystem through strategic partnership.”

Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President of Air France - KLM Engineering & Maintenance expressed; “It is with great honor that we have been selected by Ethiopian Airlines, a major African operator. We embark on a journey of reliability and comprehensive component support services for their entire 777 fleet, fostering operational excellence in the skies.”

Géry Mortreux, Executive Vice President of Air France Industries stated, “Our collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines underscores our dedication to quality and innovation. With the introduction of a comprehensive component support program for the 777 fleet, we are not only ensuring seamless operations, but also reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the aviation sector”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 20 Boeing 777 aircraft and recently announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of eight 777-9 passenger airplanes and the potential for up to 12 additional. Ethiopian Airlines was also the first African airline to order and operate the Boeing 777-200LR and took possession of its first 777 model back in 2010.

Expertise and proximity

AFI KLM E&M has a proven track record of providing reliable and cost-effective component support services to airlines around the world. With a strong focus on customer service and satisfaction, AFI KLM E&M is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and safety in all of our operations. The component support program is set to begin immediately, and Ethiopian Airlines will have access to the full range of support services throughout the term of the agreement. This includes access to a dedicated team of support specialists, as well as a comprehensive inventory of rotable spares and components.