Cirque du Soleil Celebrates its Return to the Santa Monica Pier

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production, KOOZA, is coming to the Santa Monica Pier from October 19 through December 1. Audiences are invited under the iconic Big Top at the Pier to be part of the joyous return of Cirque du Soleil to this much-loved location that is home to both magic and memories. From daredevil performances to mischievous clowns, KOOZA delivers a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score. Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8M spectators with over 4K performances in 65 cities across 22 countries. This marks Cirque du Soleil’s first Big Top show in Santa Monica since 2014.

“The return of Cirque du Soleil to Santa Monica is a welcomed reprise of this beloved production to enhance Santa Monica’s vibrant arts and culture offerings,” said Mayor Phil Brock. “I’m looking forward to seeing show-goers enjoy our beautiful city and encourage everyone to make a day of it by visiting our local restaurants and attractions.”

A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Cirque du Soleil to the beautiful Santa Monica Pier,” said Duncan Fisher, President, Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil. “It has been 10 years since our last visit to this iconic site that has created such amazing memories over the years. Cirque du Soleil’s relationship with Santa Monica dates back to 1987, where we received such a warm welcome that it sparked our climb to global prominence. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, it is only fitting we return to the community and fans who supported us from the very beginning. We look forward to welcoming visitors, old and new, into the world of KOOZA,” he concluded.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show’s performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility – notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard and Wheel of Death acts.

As previously announced, Cirque du Soleil will perform under the Big Top at the Laguna Hills Mall from June 8th through July 21st.

Cirque du Soleil made its first United States debut at the opening of the Los Angeles Festival in 1987. The Big Top first set ground at the beautiful and iconic Santa Monica Pier for its first international staged-show in 1987 which led to a turning point in the growth of Cirque du Soleil. The performance received such a warm welcome that it was followed by a tour of California which brought an incredible visibility for Cirque du Soleil. Since then, the company returned with 10 different productions over the years to a location that became a favorite tour residency destination. Cirque du Soleil will visit the Santa Monica Pier for the first time since 2014 with anticipation.

Tickets for Santa Monica performances of KOOZA are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today. For free subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. General on-sale to start on May 6th at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.