China Airlines Code Sharing with ITA Airways to Expand Italian Network

China Airlines has announced its partnership with ITA Airways for the code-sharing of flight CI075/076 on the Taipei-Rome route. The codesharing agreement will also be expanded to cover other destinations within Italy to promote the development of both markets by streamlining travel between Taiwan and Italy.

The continued expansion of the European network will enhance the diverse products and services offered by China Airlines to meet traveler needs.

Due to the strong potential shown by the Taiwan-Italy market during post-pandemic travel recovery, China Airlines now operates three non-stop flights a week on the Taipei-Rome route. The A350 has been assigned to the route as the carrier’s next-generation mainstay on long-haul routes and is configured for 32 Premium Business Class, 31 Premium Economy Class, and 243 Economy Class seats. Code sharing with ITA Airways on China Airlines’ non-stop service to Rome will not only generate more revenue but also provided enhanced access to regional destinations in Italy. Travelers will be able to catch connecting flights from Rome to many other popular regional destinations including Venice, Torino, Genova, Trieste, Florence, Bologna, Bari, Brindisi, Lamezia Terme, Reggio Calabria, Palermo, and Catania.

China Airlines has been cultivating the European market for 40 years to build a comprehensive flying network. Prague in the Czech Republic will become the sixth new destination to be added on July 18. Existing European destinations include Rome (Italy), Vienna (Austria), Frankfurt (Germany), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), and London (United Kingdom). There will therefore be nearly 30 European flights a week, making China Airlines the airline with the most destinations and the busiest schedule in Taiwan for non-stop flights to Europe. China Airlines also code-shares with other SkyTeam member airlines including KLM, Air France, Air Europa, and ITA Airways to expand its network from self-operated destinations to 16 other cities in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy. The partnership with Deutsche Bahn provides rail connections from Frankfurt to 13 other cities within Germany. These robust and mutually beneficial partnerships help to expand China Airlines’ presence in the European market and consolidate its position as the leading brand for travel between Taiwan and Europe.

China Airlines is now focusing on the transit market for travel between Europe and Southeast Asia. In addition to opening new services to Cebu, Danang, and Chiang Mai as well as operating more than 150 return flights to Southeast Asia each week, additional destinations and services have also been added to the network through codesharing with other airlines, including: code-sharing with Garuda Indonesia on the Taipei to Singapore and Bali routes, as well as from Jakarta and Bali to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia; as well as partnering with Bangkok Air on connecting flights from Chiang Mai to popular holiday destinations Koh Samui and Phuket. These agreements offer business, tourism, and transit travelers with more flexibility on flights between Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand.