MS Roald Amundsen takes to water for first time

Hurtigruten’s new hybrid powered MS Roald Amundsen has made what the company is calling maritime history, becoming the first cruise ship in the world to sail purely on battery power.

The moment - when the brand-new expedition cruise ship moved through the water silent and completely emission free, powered by her large battery packs only – occurred off the west coast of Norway.

Specially designed for some of the most spectacular waters of the planet, MS Roald Amundsen features ground-breaking green technology which was put to the test as she left Kleven Yard for her maiden voyage.

MS Roald Amundsen is the first cruise ship equipped with batteries, something deemed impossible just a few years back.

With the introduction of MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten sets a new standard not only for cruising, but for the entire shipping industry to follow, Hurtigruten chief executive, Daniel Skjeldam, argued.

Named after polar hero Roald Amundsen - who led the first expedition to traverse the Northwest Passage, the first expedition to the south pole and the first expedition proven to have reached the North Pole, MS Roald Amundsen is set to honour his legacy.

Starting this summer, the hybrid powered cruise ship will explore some of the most spectacular areas of the planet using the battery packs to support her low-emission engines.

MS Roald Amundsen is designed and built with sustainability at core of every little detail.

In addition to the green technology, this makes her the first cruise ship in the world designed to be single-use plastic free.

Sustainability will also be an integral part of the guest experience.

Hurtigruten took delivery of the world’s first hybrid powered cruise ship from Norway’s Kleven yard last week.

She has been built alongside sister ship MS Fridtjof Nansen, debuting in 2020.