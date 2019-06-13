Loisaba Lodo Springs in Loisaba Conservancy opens to guests

Elewana Collection has opened Elewana Loisaba Lodo Springs in Loisaba Conservancy in Kenya.

The move brings the total number of properties under the brand to 16, including camps, lodges and boutique beach hotels across east Africa.

Set on an escarpment with impressive views that reach across the magical landscape of northern Kenya stretching out to Mount Kenya, the property expands to 58,000 acres and is filled with acacia trees, succulents, mosses and evergreens native to Kenya.

Designed by architects Chris Payne and Jan Allen with landscape architecture by Jo Silvester, Elewana Loisaba Lodo Springs offers an ultra-private experience with eight individual, spacious 84 square metre meters tented rooms all spaced between 30 to 50 meters apart.

Each tented room has its own signature style.

An eclectic mix of antique and vintage pieces, which have been hand restored in Kenya, were selected to enhance the backdrop of clean, modern architectural design.

Décor includes 17th century French walnut wardrobes, upcycled cedar fence posts used as panelling and 1950s Americana parlour bar stools.

Each tented room boasts its own colour scheme which was selected in accordance with the colourful vintage Ghanaian Kente cloth that hangs above the master bed.

The new high-end tented property will complement the existing product located in Loisaba Conservancy including Loisaba Tented Camp and the Loisaba Star Beds.

The announcement underpins Elewana Collection’s dedication to conservation in Northern Kenya and its position as one of the largest sustainable tourism operators in East Africa.

Karim Wissanji, chief executive of Elewana Collection, speaks passionately of Elewana Loisaba Lodo Springs.

He said: “Elewana Loisaba Lodo Springs is a different kind of bespoke safari experience - it has been created to speak to the discerning well-seasoned high-end traveller who has come to expect responsible conservation practices without forgoing luxury and privacy.

“Beyond this, the opening of Elewana Loisaba Lodo Springs is a demonstration of Elewana’s commitment to sustainable conservation across east Africa.”