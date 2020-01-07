Mövenpick Residences Phu Quoc opens in Vietnam

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a new address showcasing its signature Swiss hospitality in Vietnam.

Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc is the first international premium resort to open along Phu Quoc’s idyllic Ong Lang Beach.

The hotel features 305 guestrooms, while the adjacent Mövenpick Residences Phu Quoc offers 329 apartment-style residences and 79 pool villas.

“This opening represents an evolution of the Mövenpick brand in Vietnam, and we are delighted to introduce our Swiss heritage and rich culinary legacy to the tropical shores of Phu Quoc,” said Patrick Basset, chief operating officer of Accor, upper south-east and north-east Asia and the Maldives.

While the hotel’s service excellence draws from Mövenpick’s Swiss heritage, the heart-felt hospitality delivered by its staff is a clear reflection of the warm and friendly nature of the local Vietnamese culture.

Designed with a tropical style, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc harmoniously blends modern and traditional touches with plenty of natural light streamed through full-sized windows.

The contemporary guestrooms feature an elegant interior in soothing neutral tones.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to private balconies in each hotel room, offering sweeping views of the shimmering sea or verdant mountains.

The wonderful tropical climate lends itself to inspired exploration of the island’s lush natural landscape.

Guests can trek through a dense rainforest that leads to a waterfall or bask in the serenity of coconut-shaded beaches.

A delicious food tour through the night market, or visits to the pepper farm, pearl farm or fish sauce factory offer glimpses into the local Vietnamese way of life.

“We look forward to welcoming guest to our island home at Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc.

“Guests can look forward to an exciting series of curated experiences during their stay with us, from an island exploration to a food tour in the night markets.

“The resort offers the perfect island getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life for those looking to spend a quiet weekend with the family,” said Philippe Le Bourhis, general manager of Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc.