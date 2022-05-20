Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle opens

A new getaway destination is coming to the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle seamlessly combines style and comfort in its beautiful 166 rooms and suites. With tech-savvy touches, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle makes life effortless whether you’re walking in the doors for a business or leisure trip. Complimentary WiFi, ergonomic desks and interactive HD televisions with 55” flat screens are just some of the elements that make business trips all the more enjoyable, while the mesmorizing, and unbeatable panoramic views of the glittering Dubai skyline will impress during video meetings.

This exciting new addition to the Mövenpick brand aims to take family-friendly accommodation to the next level. Families and large groups can avail of connecting rooms that offer greater convenience, while also adding the perfect sense of privacy. Along with an on-site aqua park, there is the Little Birds kids’ club, wich will keep younger guests occupied with creative arts and crafts, thrilling games, and plenty more excitement to keep them occupied for hours. The expansive hotel grounds feature three swimming pools and one ladies only pool, so there’s something new and exciting to discover every single day.

“As travel has returned, we are finding that holiday-makers and residents continue to enjoy staycations and are more invested in exploring the right family friendly options. A unique feature of the Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle is that it is a perfect urban scape with well-equipped facilities for kids and adults alike,” said Cluster General Manager, Mohamad Haj Hassan. “Guests visiting the property will also have the option of exploring connecting properties. The Novotel and Adagio will welcome Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle guests at their fantastic recreational facilities and restaurants, or guests can choose to remain at the Mövenpick to enjoy the lush grounds and amenities reserved for our guests only,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expertly designed with the aim of delighting kids and those young-at-heart, the on-site aqua park; is jam-packed full of fun equipment, including colourful slides and a thrilling tipping bucket that fills slowly before splashing onto anyone in the vicinity who dares to venture below it!

Ladies staying at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle can enjoy the peace of the ladies-only sanctuary, and make use of exclusive facilities including a state-of-the-art gym complete with all the equipment needed for a high intensity workout. The picturesque ladies-only infinity swimming pool is the perfect escape for the afternoon: experience total relaxation as you stretch out on a plush sun-lounger and enjoy the panoramic views in complete comfort and security.

The soon to be opened La Mar Spais the ultimate pamper getaway where guests can retreat to rejuvenate in a soothing ambience, and indulge in calming or invigorating treatments. With nine well-appointed rooms and highly trained therapists waiting to melt away the stress, the luxurious set-up will also soon include a traditional Turkish hammam where guests can go to reduce stress and alleviate tension.

Serving traditional Italian foodpoolside, Ricci’soffers a selection of mouth-watering Italian-inspired dishes which includes much-loved favourites, bursting with the flavours of Italy that will remind you of your nonna’s cooking.

The minimalist interior of MRKTsets the tone for a modern menu, offering tasty Mediterranean and International dishes, whipped up using the highest quality locally sourced ingredients. Inspired by a plethroa of world flavours, the chefs have curated an all-day menu bursting with delicacies to suit every palate. The dining experience has been tailored too for guests’ own unique preferences: choose an item from a live cooking station, or sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views of Dubai as you peruse the bountiful a la carte menu.

The iconic Movenpick Caféis located at the heart of the hotel lobby, and is a lively locale where guests can pick up a foamy cappuccino, fresh juice or fluffy pastries en route to their next activity, or sit and soak in the ambiance while you enjoy a freshly-prepared light dish. This casual dining setting is the ideal place to re-charge between adventures, meet friends or liaise with colleagues. In the evening, a sweet surprise awaits: during the Movenpick Chocolate Hour, guests can sample delectable complimentary chocolate treats.