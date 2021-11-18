Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer opens in Australia

Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer is now open.

This property brings the brand to Australia’s most liveable city and unveils parent company Accor’s second Mövenpick Hotel in Australia.

The 172-room Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer forms the six-level podium of the striking 78-storey Premier Tower development at the meeting point of Melbourne’s Spencer and Bourke Streets.

An ode to Melbourne’s vibrant arts scene, the hotel showcases a collection of works from outstanding local photographers including Steve Scalone and Sean Mcdonald, to name a few.

Located on levels one to six, each intuitively designed guestroom and suite exudes understated elegance.

A great night’s sleep is guaranteed with premium linens and blackout curtains, while modern bathrooms focus on wellbeing with a rain shower and mindful bath and body amenities from Yuni Beauty.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Simon McGrath, said: “Melbourne is an ideal location for our Mövenpick Hotel brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to unveil our second Mövenpick Hotel in Australia.

“This investment benefits the local community by providing a choice of even greater accommodation options for visitors to Melbourne and for loyal Accor guests.

“With its impressive range of culinary offerings and boutique interiors, this hotel enriches Melbourne’s incredible hospitality offering.

“While the recent Melbourne lockdown impacted our opening date, it has also given us the gift of time to perfect the finer details of the hotel offering.

“We are confident Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer will entice more visitors to Melbourne as travellers, whether they are leisure or corporate, want hotels that offer authentic style and heartfelt guest service.”