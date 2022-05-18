Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island set to open in Ras AI Khaimah

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, in partnership with RAK AMI Hotel FZ-LLC, is scheduled to open in Q2 2022 on the spectacular Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Bringing the first Mövenpick property to Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the first Mövenpick Resort to the UAE, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is set to become a major landmark in the region and the perfect retreat for families and couples.

Eng. Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan, said: “Al Marjan Is­land is further enriching its offering with the opening of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, which is another testament to the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s fastest-growing tourism destinations. The hotel will attract a new demographic of visitors and offer them an exceptional hospitality experience. It will also enhance the appeal of Al Marjan Island for developers as a sought-after destination for leisure.”

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is set to provide guests with the ideal escape from everyday life, radiant scenes, stunning coastlines, magnificent desert planes in Ras Al Khaimah and unique experiences. Boasting 300 meters of white sandy seashore and only a short distance from the bustling city of Dubai, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan will be a striking landmark in one of the region’s preferred tourism destinations, offering spectacular sea and island views across its 418 contemporary rooms (including suites and one-bedroom beachfront chalets featuring private swimming pools and terraces).

Swiss heritage brand Mövenpick will continue to honour its Swiss roots and strong culinary heritage in this property by introducing six fresh new restaurant and bar concepts, including a trendy and sociable day to night beach lounge & restaurant inspired by the summer season in Greece, a rooftop restaurant boasting panoramic views of Al Marjan Island and a Bistro & Bar bringing authentic French cuisine into a modern and welcoming setting.

For coffee connoisseurs and chocolate lovers alike, the Lobby Lounge offers Mövenpick’s renowned signature Chocolate Hour each day with a selection of signature coffee blends and pastries.

Once open, this family-friendly resort will introduce Ras Al Khaimah’s first floating waterpark in the sea, featuring giant floating playgrounds, climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, and trampolines for experiences full of fun and laughter.

While adults are out to play, the little ones are invited to 200 square metres of children’s facilities with an outdoor playground where they can create wonderful memories of their own.

“We have put together an exciting exploration program for children of all ages, which will allow parents to enjoy peace of mind as children will be taken care of from day to night in an environment which inspires imagination through hands-on ‘edutainment activities, supervised by a professional team, balancing each child needs and interests.” says General Manager Fabien Chesnais.

For events, weddings, and conferences, the resort will offer exceptional and multi-functional venues in addition to a 485 square metre grand ballroom and an elegant pre-function area. Providing natural daylight and a capacity of up to 350 persons, the ballroom can be split into sections to offer increased flexibility for weddings and celebrations.

The new Mövenpick resort promises to deliver high service standards and fun-filled, activity-packed stays for all ages.

Ras Al Khaimah is considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.