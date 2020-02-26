citizenM to open new Champs-Élysées property

citizenM is coming to the Champs-Élysées – the most emblematic street in Paris – to give guests and locals an alternative hospitality experience.

The new hotel’s entrance is at 128 rue de la Boétie, only a few steps away from Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

This will be the fourth citizenM hotel in Paris, following Paris Charles de Gaulle, La Defense and Gare de Lyon.

Guests will enjoy the very best of everything that matters: superfast free Wi-Fi, enormous beds topped with the finest European linen, jungle-like rain showers, and MoodPad tablets controlling the temperature, blinds, lighting and in-room entertainment.

Technology is essential to the citizenM experience.

On arrival, there are no queues to reception thanks to self-check-in/out kiosks.

Key in hand, a guest is on the way to the room in just one minute.

With the help of long-time collaborators and architects Concrete Amsterdam, an existing building is currently being refurbished into a 151-room tech-savvy citizenM hotel.

On the second floor, the citizenM-style living room will be filled with art, Vitra furniture, and canteenM.

The indoor canteenM bar/dining area expands onto an amazing outdoor terrace with bistro-style furniture and chic loungers.

An intimate courtyard sheltered by a red Parisian-style awning is also available for guests to enjoy the weather all year round.

On the eighth floor, there will be two outdoor spaces: a front-facing terrace overlooking the iconic Champs-Élysées and the Eiffel Tower beyond, and an expansive hideout for unwinding while enjoying the lusciously green inner courtyard.

Scheduled to open winter 2020, citizenM Paris Avenue des Champs-Élysées welcomes all mobile citizens of the world.