Accor signs Mövenpick Split for 2023 opening

Accor has continued to expand its portfolio in Croatia with the signing of the new Mövenpick Split.

The property will offer 156 comfortable rooms with sea view, two restaurants and spa centre in addition to an innovative work-space and conference facility.

The hotel will also have 110 under and above ground parking spaces, with as many electric car charging stations.

The crown jewel of Mövenpick Split will be the one-of-a-kind rooftop restaurant, lounge and infinity pool deck.

ADVERTISEMENT

A first of its kind in Split and Dalmatia it will become the hot spot for clients seeking the best in Mediterranean dining in a chill-out, design focused atmosphere.

Mövenpick Split will open its doors on Znjan beach in the first half of 2023.

“We are extremely happy to introduce another hotel in one of the most prestigious locations in Dalmatia, strengthening our leisure portfolio in the region.

“Movenpick growth remains strong across Eastern Europe as we continue to expand our resort and premium leisure offering.

“With a unique story and marvellous design, Mövenpick Split will invite guests to relax and enjoy in perfect Mediterranean getaway.

“Accor hotels are known for their top-quality guest experience and personal approach to every guest, and we look forward to welcoming guests in 2023,” explained Dilek Sezer, development director, south-eastern Europe, Accor.

Founded in Switzerland in 1973, Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 90 hotels in 25 countries.