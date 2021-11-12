W Dubai - Mina Seyahi set to debut next year

Marriott has signed an agreement with wasl Hospitality & Leisure, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the sought-after Jumeirah Beach coastline.

Expected to welcome its first guests in 2022, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi is set to become an iconic addition to the skyline.

“We are seeing increasing demand for luxury lifestyle brands in Dubai, and with its mix of culture and high-energy lifestyle, the emirate is the perfect destination for the trend-setting W Hotels brand,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president – luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Located close to Dubai’s thriving leisure destinations, such as Dubai Marina and JBR Walk, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi is well-situated to offer guests a vibrant and playful escape.

The 31-storey hotel is expected to feature 318 guestrooms, including 26 suites and an Extreme Wow Suite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with wasl Group to open W Dubai - Mina Seyahi in such an important leisure destination in Dubai,” said Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International.

“This new hotel underscores our commitment to growing our luxury portfolio in the Middle East, while signifying the demand for the W Hotels brand in the region.”

Marriott International currently operates six properties and residences under the W Hotels brand across the Middle East.

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi is anticipated to be the brand’s second property in Dubai.