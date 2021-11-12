Destination Sport Experiences partners with Giro d’Italia

Following the recent launch, Destination Sport Experiences has secured a partnership with RCS Sport to become an official premium tour operator for the 2022 Giro d’Italia and its associated events.

As part of the long-term agreement, the sport travel company will offer tours and hospitality experiences, together with the opportunity to ride on the roads of the events at Giro d’Italia, Strade Bianche, Milan San Remo, Il Lombardia and more.

Offering an amazing experience during the final Giro d’Italia stages, cycling enthusiasts will be under the guidance and hospitality of Giro d’Italia stage winner Andrea Ferrigato, who will share his unrivalled knowledge of this beautiful race with those coming along for the ride.

An example of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities on offer include the chance to travel in an official VIP race car, which will follow the race for a full day of driving on the stage and enjoying food and drinks along the way.

As a bookend to the experience, the day will finish in finish line hospitality, offering an incredible vantage point along the finishing straight, with non-stop catering and an open bar service.

On some stages, there will even be chance to add a short flight in a helicopter to see the race from above.

Destination Sport Experiences will also offer places in the Gran Fondo Strade Bianche and the Gran Fondo Il Lombardia, which gives cyclists the opportunity to ride the race the day after the pros ride it and very often have some of the pro cyclists riding alongside, too.

Stuart Wood from Destination Sport Experiences, commented: “We have been working tirelessly since the launch of Destination Sports Experiences to be able to bring these types of opportunities to cycling fans around the world, and this is an exciting step forward for us.

“I’m proud to be able to take our customers to this incredible event. It really is like seeing history being made in front of your eyes and being able to have the experience of a legend like Andrea Ferrigato is amazing. Bring on the Giro!”