Millennium Place Barsha Heights opens in Dubai

Millennium Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of the second Millennium Place hotel in Dubai, located in Barsha Heights.

“We are very pleased to announce the opening of Millennium Place Barsha Heights.

“The property team is excited to create a happy stay for the guests and ensure they are delivering a smile across various touchpoints during their stay,” said Kevork Deldelian, chief executive of Millennium Hotels & Resorts in the Middle East and Africa.

Located on Al Khail street in Barsha Heights, the property is very easily connected to Sheikh Zayed Road, Hessa Street and is in close proximity to the Expo 2020 site, Dubai South, and key business districts of Media and Internet Cities as well as Knowledge Village and Jebel Ali.

The hotel is ten minutes’ drive from Mall of The Emirates, two kilometres from Dubai Marina, and within three kilometres of Emirates Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-star lifestyle hotel and apartment complex features 915-rooms, suites and serviced apartments that are designed to deliver a unique guest experience reflecting the hotel’s unique position.

All rooms, suites and apartments have walk-in rain showers, with many rooms providing stunning views towards the Palm Jumeirah.

The rooms and serviced apartments provide high-speed wi-fi connection, USB charging, IPTV system with a 43-inch TV and connectivity for Bluetooth and HDMI for premium audio-visual quality and unique entertainment experience.