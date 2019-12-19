Etihad Airways to launch Malaga flights next summer

Etihad Airways has announced that it will launch new seasonal flights to Malaga in Spain, to meet strong customer demand from across the UAE and GCC for flights to the popular gateway to the province of Andalucía.

Three weekly flights will operate via the Moroccan capital, Rabat, from June 26th until September 13th next year.

Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Malaga has been on our wish-list for some time and we are tremendously pleased to announce summer season services to the Costa del Sol, a region which for decades has been popular with travellers from across the United Arab Emirates.

“This will be the only service between the UAE and the main gateway to Andalucía.

“Together with Madrid and Barcelona, Malaga will be Etihad’s third destination in Spain, further boosting our successful operations to the Iberian Peninsula.

“The new flights will be operated by our next-generation 787 Dreamliners, ensuring we provide the best product and service to our customers heading on business or on holiday.”

The number of visitors from the UAE to Spain has been rising rapidly, thanks in part to a successful Schengen visa waiver programme introduced for UAE nationals in 2015.

Malaga, famed as the birthplace of Pablo Picasso, is the major entry point for travellers visiting Andalucía.

The city’s airport provides easy access by road to the popular holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, including Marbella, and further inland to the historic cities of Seville, Cordoba, and Granada.

After Barcelona, Malaga is the second busiest cruise port on the Iberian Peninsula.