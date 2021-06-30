Mauritius to require quarantine for non-vaccinated travellers

Mauritius will allow international travellers without Covid-19 vaccinations to enter the country, subject to undertaking a mandatory 14-day in hotel room quarantine.

The new rules will come into force from July 15th.

Mauritius is opening in phases during 2021 with the first phase from July to September 30th now being extended to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated visitors.

Visitors who have not been fully vaccinated are required to book a 14-night in-room quarantine stay in one of Mauritius’ quarantine hotels before departure.

Visitors will stay in their room during this time and meals will be delivered to them.

A quarantine hotel stay is only available for non-vaccinated international visitors and returning Mauritian nationals and can book through a tour operator, travel agent or directly with the hotel.

Different arrival protocols apply for fully vaccinated travellers with Mauritius launching a unique 14-day “resort bubble” holiday on the island.

Fully vaccinated visitors will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen hotel including the swimming pool and beach.

If guests stay for 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will then be able to leave the hotel and travel around the island freely for the rest of their stay.

However, for shorter stays, they may leave the resort earlier and travel back home.

All travellers must undergo a PCR test between five and seven days before departure and a negative result is required to travel to the island.

Travellers will also undergo a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius, on day seven and 14 of their resort bubble or quarantine hotel, as applicable.

The announcement follows the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and the progress made towards herd immunity expected by the end of September.

Tourism employees were prioritised during the vaccine rollout.

This has enabled a prompt and safe restart of the Mauritius tourism industry.

Air Mauritius, Emirates are other global airlines will add additional flight capacity from July which will increase in the lead up to the full reopening on October 1st.