Mauritius loosens Covid-19 testing requirements

Mauritius has relaxed its Covid-19 travel entry rules for international visitors as the global tourism market continues to recover from the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated foreign tourists no longer need a negative Covid-19 test before departure to the Indian Ocean destination.

Travellers previously had to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.

However, Covid-19 testing on arrival remains a requirement.

Non-vaccinated arrivals face seven days in quarantine in “accommodation of your choice”.

Children aged 17 and under travelling with a parent or guardian do not need to show proof of vaccination to enter Mauritius, according to the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Arvind Bundhun, director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: “We are delighted that the ministry of health and wellness has reviewed the sanitary protocol for visitors to Mauritius.

“Automatically this renders experience of travelling to Mauritius far easier and more streamlined.

“We expect a further boost to tourism numbers as demand for travel to Mauritius is currently ramping up.”

Malaysia most recently unveiled plans to loosen travel restrictions, following the lead of Saudi Arabia, Jamaica, Maldives, Ireland, Saint Lucia, Qatar and others in recent days.