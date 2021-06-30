Pittsburgh Airport unveils plan for eco-friendly terminal

Pittsburgh International Airport will be the first in the world powered by its own microgrid fuelled by thousands of solar panels and natural gas from airport land.

World-renowned technology institutions, including Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and a host of innovative Pittsburgh-based tech firms have been hand-selected to develop the terminal as part of the Terminal Modernisation Programme (TMP) with passengers’ health and safety at the forefront of the redesign.

Completely reinventing the airport experience, the new 700,000 square foot terminal will modernise outdated hub facilities across check-in, security checkpoints and baggage claim, increase indoor space for social distancing and introduce new green outdoor terraces airside.

A new five-story garage for over 3,000 cars with a new rental car facility and improved entrances will also be available.

Announced in September 2017, the billion-dollar TMP aims to create a consolidated terminal that not only improves passenger experience and lowers long-term costs for airlines but also fuels the region’s future development with the creation of over 5,500 jobs.

“We take our role as a primary gateway into Pittsburgh and the region seriously,” said Pittsburgh International Airport chief executive, Christina Cassotis.

“That’s why our Smarter Airport will show, and in many cases implement, the incredible current and future innovation coming out of the region.

“The new PIT will be a destination both for travellers to and for residents of the area.”