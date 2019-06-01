Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa welcomes star-studded French delegation

Invited to attend the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony in Mauritius, French actors and producers Bruno Solo, Pascal Elbé, Michel Boujenah, Pierre Rochefort and actress Nicole Garcia were welcomed to Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa.

While resident at the one-of-a-kind property, the French celebrities whole-heartedly participated in a tree planting ceremony.

As part of the Maradiva conservation programme, endemic plants to Mauritius, including Cassine Orientalis and Diospyros Tessellaria (also known as Bois d’olive and Bois d’ebene noir respectively) were added to the resort’s lust vegetation.

Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa is the only five-star luxury all-villa resort situated on the west coast of Mauritius, renowned for its amazing sunset, and its dry and warm climate.

With a prime location, the resort is endowed with a long stretch of pristine beach that affords views of the spectacular Le Morne Mountain and lazily borders the Indian Ocean, glittering in the bright sun all year round.

As a small family owned hotel, its uniqueness lies in its rich authentic Mauritian heritage.

The resort comprises of 65 spacious villas with individual private pools and stretches across 27 lush acres of land, home to a host of protected species and some 150 endemic plants.

The only one of its kind, our luxury five-star resort will delight guests with the quiet opulence of its private villas.

Drawing on its Indian heritage, the Maradiva experience, which includes an award-winning Holistic Spa, haute cuisine and a private pool in the grounds of each villa, is synonymous to understated elegance and impeccable service.

The property was recognised as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Guests interested in visiting can also take a stunning three-dimensional tour of the property with Breaking Travel News’ partners Virtual World here.

